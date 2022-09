Could Globus Medical Be the Best Healthcare Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor, Zane Fracek, explains why Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) could be a long-term winner. Globus offers a balance between a stalwart medical devices company and a high-growth bet on tech and robotics.Check out the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 2, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 5, 2022.Continue reading