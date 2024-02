Could Green Thumb Industries Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Small, volatile stocks in emerging industries can sometimes have the right stuff to help make investors into millionaires, and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) could potentially fit the bill. The multi-state operator's marijuana revenue is booming despite a few headwinds. With the prospect of legalization still on the horizon, shareholders could one day see the benefit of a massive and one-time catalyst.But experiencing that rosy picture is not guaranteed. Like most supposed millionaire-maker stocks, there are risks that could easily derail the party before it even starts. Let's examine this issue realistically so that you'll have an accurate view of what this stock could (and can't) do for you.For Green Thumb to be effective at helping investors become millionaires, it would need to fulfill a few conditions, including having a long runway for growth, a credible chance of actually capturing that growth consistently, and a competitive advantage that would prevent it from losing market share over the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel