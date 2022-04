Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.However, Home Depot still has plenty of opportunities to help you generate enough wealth to retire comfortably. I will show you why Home Depot could still help you walk into your golden years as a millionaire.Home Depot boasts roughly 2,000 stores in the United States, plus stores in Canada and Mexico. For most, their home is the largest and most emotional purchase in their life; it's the "American Dream," and there's nearly endless work for homeowners, from maintenance to upgrades. These things all cost money and make housing a very lucrative industry.Continue reading