|
04.04.2022 14:32:00
Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?
Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.However, Home Depot still has plenty of opportunities to help you generate enough wealth to retire comfortably. I will show you why Home Depot could still help you walk into your golden years as a millionaire.Home Depot boasts roughly 2,000 stores in the United States, plus stores in Canada and Mexico. For most, their home is the largest and most emotional purchase in their life; it's the "American Dream," and there's nearly endless work for homeowners, from maintenance to upgrades. These things all cost money and make housing a very lucrative industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!