|
15.05.2022 13:45:00
Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years.But a recent lawsuit seeking class action status could spell big trouble for the company and its shareholders in the near future. Here's what investors need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!