02.02.2022 12:55:00
Could Inovio Pharmaceuticals Become the Next Moderna?
When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. With its market cap expanding sharply from near $5.3 billion in late 2019 to over $62 billion today, the stock has been a tremendous winner for its early investors. And that's why people are on the lookout for a repeat performance, perhaps from a very similar company called Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO).On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020. What's more, its development platform is strikingly similar to Moderna's. But does that mean it'll be able to wow investors in the same way?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
