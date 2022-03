Could Inovio Win On This 1 Vaccine Detail?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inovio Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ: INO) was an early star in the coronavirus vaccine race. In the first half of 2020, its shares soared more than 700%. But the company fell behind in its development timeline. One major hurdle was a partial clinical hold on one of its trials. And the stock's performance has struggled since. It's down more than 80% from its 2020 peak.The biotech company's troubles aren't over. Inovio during its earnings report last week said it was halting enrollment of its vaccine trial to update the endpoint. This will once again lengthen the development timeline -- and delay potential commercialization. But Inovio also reported one very positive detail. Could it be a silver lining in the company's dark cloud? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.