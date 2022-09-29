|
29.09.2022 12:10:00
Could Intel Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Once a darling among microprocessor manufacturers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has lost considerable market share in recent years to the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Alas, the idea of retiring with seven figures from a buy-and-hold position in Intel shares has become little more than a pleasant pipe dream.Or has it? Intel stock lost over half of its value in 2022, making it look deeply oversold compared to its rivals. But then, buying a stock just because it seems cheap is an easy way to lose millions, not make them.A comfortable retirement, unfortunately, isn't as simple as loading up on one stock and turning off the screen for a few decades. That said, it's worth investigating whether a long-term position in Intel stock can turn apparently dead money into a multibagger.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
