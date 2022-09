Could Intel Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once a darling among microprocessor manufacturers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has lost considerable market share in recent years to the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Alas, the idea of retiring with seven figures from a buy-and-hold position in Intel shares has become little more than a pleasant pipe dream.Or has it? Intel stock lost over half of its value in 2022, making it look deeply oversold compared to its rivals. But then, buying a stock just because it seems cheap is an easy way to lose millions, not make them.A comfortable retirement, unfortunately, isn't as simple as loading up on one stock and turning off the screen for a few decades. That said, it's worth investigating whether a long-term position in Intel stock can turn apparently dead money into a multibagger.Continue reading