12.12.2023 12:00:00
Could Intellia Therapeutics Become the Next CRISPR Therapeutics?
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) have one big thing in common: They both specialize in the hot area of gene editing, or the repairing of faulty genes responsible for disease. But CRISPR Therapeutics is farther along on the path to commercialization, recently scoring its first product approval, while Intellia's candidates remain in the clinical trial stage.CRISPR Therapeutics' product approval -- the world's first for a CRISPR-based gene editing therapy -- is making headlines and turning investors' attention to this exciting technology. And as is usual in this sort of situation, investors are looking for the next big success story in the industry so that they can invest early and win over time. Could Intellia become the next CRISPR Therapeutics? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
