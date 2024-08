Could Intuitive Machines Become the Next AST SpaceMobile?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of the market's hottest space-related stocks. It soared 445% this year as the bulls cheered its progress toward launching its first low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for lower-band cellular connections.AST hasn't generated any meaningful revenue yet, but it's expected to finally start making money once it launches its first five Block 1 BlueBird (BB) satellites next month. It's already signed cellular broadband agreements with AT&T and Verizon this past May, and analysts expect it to generate $4.3 million in revenue this year. By 2026, they expect that figure to soar to $692 million as it expands its network.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool