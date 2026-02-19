Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
|
19.02.2026 10:15:00
Could Intuitive Surgical Be the One Medtech Stock to Hold Through Any Market Crash?
The S&P 500 has surged over the past three years, so the idea of a market crash may not be at the forefront of investors' minds. But it's never too early to think of such a moment and prepare. Market downturns and crashes do happen, and you're likely to experience them if you invest over the long term.I have two pieces of good news for you, though: First, as a long-term investor, you'll also experience good times, such as the bull market we're seeing today. And second, you can prepare for the tough times by buying resilient stocks that may weather the storm.And that brings me to the subject of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Is this robotic surgery giant the one medtech stock to hold through any market crash? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
