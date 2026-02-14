Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
14.02.2026 09:25:00
Could Investing $1,000 in Amazon Make You Richer?
Stock investing entails different strategies, but the goal remains simple. For instance, whether you pursue growth or dividend-paying stocks, you hope to make money. Of course, you have to take your risk tolerance into account.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has made investors a lot of money over the years, but its recent performance has been lackluster. Over the last year, which ended on Feb. 5, the stock lost 8.2% compared to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 16.5% return. Can the shares reverse course, making this a good long-term investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
