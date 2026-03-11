Costco Wholesale Aktie

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

11.03.2026 16:50:49

Could Investing $1,000 in Costco (COST) Make You Richer?

If you had invested $1,000 in Costco (NASDAQ: COST) ten years ago, your investment would be worth $6,500 today -- or $7,725 if you had reinvested your dividends. That same investment in an S&P 500 index fund, including reinvested dividends, would only be worth about $4,000.Costco beat the market by consistently opening more warehouses, adding new cardholders, and maintaining high renewal rates. But will a fresh $1,000 investment in Costco today turn into thousands of dollars again over the next decade?Image source: Gety Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
