Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
11.03.2026 16:50:49
Could Investing $1,000 in Costco (COST) Make You Richer?
If you had invested $1,000 in Costco (NASDAQ: COST) ten years ago, your investment would be worth $6,500 today -- or $7,725 if you had reinvested your dividends. That same investment in an S&P 500 index fund, including reinvested dividends, would only be worth about $4,000.Costco beat the market by consistently opening more warehouses, adding new cardholders, and maintaining high renewal rates. But will a fresh $1,000 investment in Costco today turn into thousands of dollars again over the next decade?Image source: Gety Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
