Could Investing $10,000 in ASML Make You a Millionaire?
Most experienced investors understand that life-changing stocks come from world-changing companies. Think Amazon, or, more recently, Nvidia. The former arguably created the e-commerce industry it now dominates, while the latter's technology is the heart and soul of most artificial intelligence platforms. That's why so many of these two outfits' earliest shareholders were able to turn relatively modest investments into million-dollar positions.Not every critical technology company makes for a life-changing stock, though. Sometimes, their tickers are merely better-than-average performers.And this is a question that may be on investors' minds regarding ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) right now. It's a hugely important semiconductor technology outfit. But, is it a millionaire-making prospect with nothing more than a fairly typical investment of $10,000 made today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
