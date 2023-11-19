Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 11:30:00
Could Investing $10,000 In CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Make You a Millionaire?
All eyes have been on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) in recent times because the biotech company has reached a key moment. CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals are awaiting regulatory decisions on exa-cel, their candidate to treat blood disorders sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.And this past week, they scored a first big win. The U.K. authorized exa-cel -- to be called Casgevy -- for both indications. This makes it the world's first authorization for a gene editing treatment using CRISPR technology. U.S. and European regulators still are reviewing the candidate, and the U.S. is set to issue a decision for sickle cell next month and a decision for beta thalassemia in March.So, CRISPR Therapeutics may be getting started along the path to blockbuster revenue. In the trading session following the U.K. news, the stock rose more than 5%. And right now, you may be wondering if investing a significant sum, for example $10,000, in this innovator will make you a millionaire. Millionaires are rarely created overnight, and generally many investments pave the way, but from time to time a standout company could set you off on the right path... Let's take a closer look at CRISPR Therapeutics and see whether it may be one of these potential winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
