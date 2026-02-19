Micron Technology Aktie

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

19.02.2026 15:34:00

Could Investing $10,000 in Micron Technology Make You a Millionaire?

Skyrocketing demand for memory chips has made Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) one of the market's top performers in recent months. An investment of $10,000 in shares of Micron made just two years ago would now be worth nearly $52,000.It is easy to see why Micron stock has become a multibagger so quickly. Due to the massive buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, demand for the types of memory it manufactures is well exceeding supply, which has led to a sharp jump in prices. The good news for Micron investors is that these favorable dynamics for suppliers in the memory market are here to stay for at least the next few years. Does that mean it would be a good idea to put $10,000 into this stock in the hope of turning it into $1 million?Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.

Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Analysen
26.06.25 Micron Technology Overweight Barclays Capital
19.12.24 Micron Technology Buy UBS AG
26.09.24 Micron Technology Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.06.24 Micron Technology Buy UBS AG
