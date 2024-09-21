|
21.09.2024 11:20:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Microsoft Make You a Millionaire?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the top stocks on the market in the past decade. Buying and holding shares of this technology giant over this period has helped investors enjoy market-beating returns.More specifically, Microsoft stock has delivered an annual return of almost 27% in the past 10 years, assuming the dividends paid out by the company were reinvested. For comparison, the S&P 500 index's annual returns over the past decade stand at 13% (assuming the dividends were reinvested). So, if you purchased $10,000 worth of Microsoft stock a decade ago, your investment would now be worth $107,950.Microsoft has turned out to be an ideal investment for those looking to construct a million-dollar portfolio in the past decade. Assuming you invested a larger amount -- say $100,000 -- into the stock 10 years ago, you would be a millionaire right now by buying Microsoft alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
