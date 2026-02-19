Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
19.02.2026 19:09:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Nike Make You a Millionaire?
Investors recognize Nike (NYSE: NKE) as the leader in the global athletic apparel and footwear market. But it has been going through a rough patch in recent years -- shares are now trading 64% below their November 2021 peak (as of Feb. 16). But the company is still in the midst of a strategic pivot that is intended to return it to consistent sales and profit growth.So if you invest $10,000 in this footwear stock now, could that position turn you into a millionaire one day?Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
