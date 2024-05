Could Investing $10,000 in Solana Make You a Millionaire?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has minted a lot of millionaires since its launch in 2020. The cryptocurrency started trading at $0.95 and hit its all-time high of $260.06 on Nov. 6, 2021 -- which would have turned a $10,000 investment into $2.74 million.Solana was widely seen as an alternative to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for the development of decentralized apps. Solana's blockchain was faster, more scalable, and had lower transaction costs than Ethereum. It accomplished that by using its unique proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism to accelerate the proof-of-stake (PoS) mining method used by Ethereum.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel