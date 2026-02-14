USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
|
14.02.2026 20:45:00
Could Investing $10,000 in USA Rare Earth Make You a Millionaire?
Right now, the U.S. has a gaping hole in its supply chain, a weak link that's gradually becoming a serious security risk. It's a strange kind of fragility, a vulnerability created by something you could easily lose between the cushions of your sofa. That missing link is the production of permanent magnets, and the security risk is that most of them are produced overseas in China.Permanent magnets are made from rare-earth elements, like neodymium and praseodymium, which are found abundantly in the earth's crust but scarcely in viable quantities. Mining them is one thing, refining them into usable materials is quite another. And USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is aiming to do both.Strategically, USA Rare Earth is positioning itself as the answer to that missing link in the U.S. supply chain. It wants to mine rare-earth elements and turn them into finished magnets. These homegrown magnets would then serve countless useful ends -- from electric vehicle motors to defense systems to clean energy -- and gradually reduce the United States' dependence on foreign exports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!