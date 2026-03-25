Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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25.03.2026 16:14:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Walmart Make You Richer?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is becoming a tech-enabled growth story, and that transformation is showing up in its stock price. Shares have climbed 36% over the last year.It now trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.3, which shows the market has high expectations for the company. However, some investors are concerned about this rich valuation.Today, we'll look at what to consider before investing in Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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