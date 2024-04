Could Investing $15,000 in Axcelis Technologies Make You a Millionaire?

Plenty of products -- and even some entire industries -- have come and gone, made obsolete by something newer and better. Polaroid cameras, dial-up modems, and encyclopedias come to mind. Landline phones and newspapers are fighting for their survival as well, upended by superior solutions.While advances in technology can bring an end to companies who offer goods and services that are rendered obsolete, there are some names in the tech sector that are positioned to last because they can leverage change to their advantage. For investors, it just means technology stocks are great long-term investments despite their short-term volatility.With that backdrop in place, might Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) be the greatest technology investment you've never heard of? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel