|
17.01.2024 12:37:00
Could Investing $20,000 in Nvidia Make You a Millionaire?
Semiconductor designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has made many millionaires in recent years. Its stock has more than tripled in the last year alone. Among stocks with a market cap of at least $50 billion today, Nvidia has outperformed absolutely everybody over the past three, five, and 10 years. It's hard to beat this wealth-building machine these days.So what's next? Let's say I scrape together a robust $20,000 Nvidia position today -- can I expect to make a million dollars on that investment?The short answer is yes, but it'll take a while and the lofty target result isn't guaranteed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.01.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Börse New York: So steht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|NASDAQ-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: Einkauf von NVIDIA-Chips durch China trotz US-Exportverbot (Reuters)
|
12.01.24
|US House China panel calls Intel, Nvidia and Micron heads to testify (Financial Times)
|
12.01.24
|US House China panel calls Intel, Nvidia and Micron heads to testify (Financial Times)