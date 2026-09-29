Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 13:00:00

Could Investing $25,000 in SpaceX Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire by 2045?

Wondering whether a modest investment in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) can turn you into a millionaire feels like the kind of story finance websites were built to traffic. It's also the kind of analysis that gets sloppy once you stop cheering every hype narrative from Elon Musk and start taking a cold, hard look at the underlying fundamentals.

SpaceX is already priced like a mature empire. As of this writing (Sept. 25), the company boasts a market cap of $1.9 trillion. Turning a $25,000 initial sum into $1 million is a 40-times move. Simple math shows that this increases SpaceX's implied market cap toward $80 trillion. For reference, the value of the entire U.S. stock market as measured by the Wilshire 5000 lives in the mid-$70 trillions.

So before investors become enamored with Grok, Starlink, or Starship, sit with the joke hiding in plain sight: you are not asking whether SpaceX can get bigger. You're asking whether one company can effectively become the whole market.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
28.09.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.09.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.09.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
04.09.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 316,45 0,56% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit Minus -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen