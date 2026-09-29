Could Investing $25,000 in SpaceX Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire by 2045?

Wondering whether a modest investment in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) can turn you into a millionaire feels like the kind of story finance websites were built to traffic. It's also the kind of analysis that gets sloppy once you stop cheering every hype narrative from Elon Musk and start taking a cold, hard look at the underlying fundamentals.

SpaceX is already priced like a mature empire. As of this writing (Sept. 25), the company boasts a market cap of $1.9 trillion. Turning a $25,000 initial sum into $1 million is a 40-times move. Simple math shows that this increases SpaceX's implied market cap toward $80 trillion. For reference, the value of the entire U.S. stock market as measured by the Wilshire 5000 lives in the mid-$70 trillions.

So before investors become enamored with Grok, Starlink, or Starship, sit with the joke hiding in plain sight: you are not asking whether SpaceX can get bigger. You're asking whether one company can effectively become the whole market.

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