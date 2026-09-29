Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.09.2026 13:00:00
Could Investing $25,000 in SpaceX Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire by 2045?
Wondering whether a modest investment in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) can turn you into a millionaire feels like the kind of story finance websites were built to traffic. It's also the kind of analysis that gets sloppy once you stop cheering every hype narrative from Elon Musk and start taking a cold, hard look at the underlying fundamentals.
SpaceX is already priced like a mature empire. As of this writing (Sept. 25), the company boasts a market cap of $1.9 trillion. Turning a $25,000 initial sum into $1 million is a 40-times move. Simple math shows that this increases SpaceX's implied market cap toward $80 trillion. For reference, the value of the entire U.S. stock market as measured by the Wilshire 5000 lives in the mid-$70 trillions.
So before investors become enamored with Grok, Starlink, or Starship, sit with the joke hiding in plain sight: you are not asking whether SpaceX can get bigger. You're asking whether one company can effectively become the whole market.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
|
23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
|
17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)
|
16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|316,45
|0,56%