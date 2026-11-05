Could Investing $400 per Month in VTI Make You a Millionaire? Here's the Math.

The Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) is one of my favorite ways to invest. I own it, I believe in it, I'm buying more of it. This remarkably well-diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds 3,519 stocks representing the "total" U.S. stock market.

When you invest in VTI, you don't just get the S&P 500 index. You also get a mix of thousands of other companies, including small-cap stocks, mid-cap stocks, value stocks, and more. I want to own them all, in case some of these smaller companies or undervalued sectors of the market perform better in the future.

But can investing in VTI really make you a millionaire? Actually, yes. It can. Let's look at historical returns for this total stock market ETF and see how much you could earn.

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