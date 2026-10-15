Could Investing $5,000 in D-Wave Quantum Stock Today Make You a Millionaire?

The technology sector is a favorite of growth-hungry investors, and it isn't difficult to see why. When tech companies develop innovative solutions to difficult problems, it can allow them to disrupt established industries and pioneer entirely new ones. The returns can be huge.

For example, if you had bought $5,000 worth of D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) stock two years ago, you would have a position worth over $64,000 today -- a return of 1,190%. But that would have required some good timing. Investors who bet on the company around the time it debuted on the market in 2022 via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) would be up just 25%. D-Wave spent a couple of years after that in doldrums, down at one point by more than 95% from its early peak. And those who bought at almost any time during the past year are in the red as well. The stock is down by about 69% over the past 12 months. But for investors today, the question is where D-Wave could be going. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the company to decide what the future might have in store.

Quantum computing is a cutting-edge evolution of computer technology that is built around a completely different model from the computers and digital devices you use every day. Where those familiar machines store and process data in bits (either 1s or 0s), quantum machines process data in quantum bits, also known as "qubits." That allows them to perform computations in an entirely different way -- one that will (eventually) let them rapidly solve problems that would take today's most powerful supercomputers years or even millennia. If the technology can be developed to the point where it works reliably and at commercial scale, it promises to revolutionize industries ranging from drug discovery to AI.

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