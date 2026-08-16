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16.08.2026 03:30:00
Could Investing $5,000 in SpaceX Help Make You a Millionaire?
The initial surge in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares when the company went public had some people wondering whether SpaceX stock would continue to climb higher. Instead, its share price is hovering around $140, below its opening price of $150 when it first began trading.Some investors are no doubt wondering whether now is a good time to buy. If so, could buying $5,000 of SpaceX stock make one a millionaire over the coming years? Here's what you should know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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