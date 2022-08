Could Investing in Realty Income Help Make You a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Too many investors see Wall Street as a way to get rich quick, with things like meme stocks and skyrocketing IPOs garnering way more attention than they deserve. If only it were that easy -- but the downside of betting big on risky investments is losing big. It is far better to have a portfolio with a lot of different risks in it so you can safely build your wealth into the millionaire category over time. Realty Income (NYSE: O) could be a key part of that equation.If you had 100% knowledge that a stock was going to go up materially then it would make sense to invest 100% of your portfolio in that stock. But there are no crystal balls on Wall Street -- you have to weigh the risk of a stock going up against the risk that it will go down. That's why betting it all on a single investment is not something that most investors should do. It is far better to diversify your portfolio by spreading your bets across, say, 25 or so stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading