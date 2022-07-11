|
11.07.2022 15:43:00
Could Investing in Redfin Help Make You a Millionaire?
Getting to millionaire status by investing in the stock market is easier than many investors think. Consistently investing in the broader S&P 500 index over 20 to 30 years could get you to $1 million alone. But investing strategically in select high-growth stocks can expedite the time to reach $1 million.Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is a stock that, for many, fits the bill of being a millionaire-making stock. It has major growth potential through innovative technologies in the rather outdated real estate industry. But does it have what it takes to grow over the long haul and truly reach millionaire status? Let's take a deeper look to find out.True innovators -- that is, companies reshaping how people consume a product or service -- take time to grow. Think of the internet: Something so intimately entwined in our world today took decades to go mainstream. Apple is one of the most popular stocks today and was publicly traded for 26 years before shares started to soar. Tesla's vision for the future of electric vehicles could take years for the masses to buy into. Redfin is no different.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redfin Corporation Registered Shs
|8,95
|-3,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Fälle in China nehmen wieder zu: ATX und DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen eröffnen tiefer -- Börsen in Asien finden keine gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt verliert am Montag. Auch der DAX zeigt sich tiefer. Die Wall Street legt einen schwachen Start in die neue Handelswoche hin. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost liefen am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.