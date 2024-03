Could Investing in the "Magnificent Seven" Help Make You a Millionaire?

If you're a fan of westerns, you may be familiar with The Magnificent Seven, a 1960 movie and its 2016 remake. But the Magnificent Seven exists beyond the silver screen. It's the name that's been given to a group of top technology stocks -- and these particular stocks have been leading the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq higher in recent times. I'm referring to Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla.These players aren't trying to liberate a village from bandits like the seven leading characters in the movie -- but they have paved the way to wealth for many who have invested in them. Each of these stocks has proven its potential to be a great long-term investment after climbing in the triple digits (or quadruple digits in the case of Nvidia) over the past five years. So, you may be wondering whether buying all of the Magnificent Seven stocks could help make you a millionaire...let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel