Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
09.06.2026 00:10:00
Could Investing in the SpaceX IPO Set You Up for Life? History Offers an Answer That's Crystal Clear.
The countdown has begun. But not to SpaceX's next rocket launch. Instead, investors are counting the minutes until the Elon Musk-led company's initial public offering. Why is the offering attracting so much attention? Its size is one reason. SpaceX, aiming for a valuation of more than $1.7 trillion, is on track for the biggest IPO on record. The company's work in the exciting high-potential areas of space and artificial intelligence (AI) is also drawing attention. And finally, Elon Musk, known for his innovation and high ambitions, has often intrigued at least a certain part of the investment community.All of this has brought the SpaceX IPO to center stage in recent days. And it may also prompt the following question: Could investing in this mammoth IPO or in SpaceX over the days following the market debut set you up for life? History offers an answer that's crystal clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!