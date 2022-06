Could Investing in W.P. Carey Help Make You a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors looking to become millionaires tend to think about offense and too little time thinking about defense. Both play an important role, and W .P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) can be a valuable addition to the playbook as you look to balance growth against safety. Here's why even budding millionaires will want to take a closer look at this slow and steady real estate investment trust (REIT).Investors are notoriously bad at delayed gratification, preferring to try to get everything right away instead of being happy with a slow and steady climb. When things are going well on Wall Street, it's easy to think you can have it all, but the current market decline is just the latest of many warnings that good times don't last. Which is where a REIT like W.P. Carey and its hefty 5.1% dividend yield comes in.That yield is particularly generous relative to the S&P 500 index's scant 1.4%. It's also larger than the yield you'll get from the average REIT of 2.2%, using Vanguard Real Estate ETF as a proxy. In other words, W.P. Carey is an income stock that, if set to dividend reinvest, will help you keep building your nest egg even when the market is heading lower. Continue reading