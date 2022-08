Could Investors in This Small-Cap Stock Be in for a Rude Awakening in August?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wood-pellet grill maker Traeger (NYSE: COOK) will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Aug. 10 after the market closes. The company didn't give specific Q2 guidance, but there's good reason to suspect results might come up short of expectations. Competitor Weber (NYSE: WEBR) already issued a warning that Traeger investors should be aware of too.The timing of a potential problem couldn't be worse. For Traeger, the second quarter is arguably its most important. Here's why.According to Traeger management, around half of its sell-through happens in the second quarter. Hopefully that statement grabbed your attention. Now, here's more context about what it means for investors.Continue reading