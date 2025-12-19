Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
19.12.2025 12:07:00
Could IonQ Be the Best Quantum AI Stock to Own for the Next Decade?
Quantum computing is a hot topic in the tech realm. It has the potential to amplify the traditional computing processes already being done right now, and could allow technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to reach new heights with less computing power.One of the top companies in this realm is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is taking a different approach to quantum computing than most of the bigger players, which could be the differentiator it needs to become a tech behemoth. But is it one of the best quantum AI stocks to own for the next decade? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 811,00
|0,46%
|IonQ
|40,90
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.