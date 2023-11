Could IonQ Become The Next Nvidia?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has rallied about 1,110% over the past five years, turning it into the world's first trillion-dollar chipmaker. A large portion of that rally was fueled by the explosive growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which drove more companies to buy Nvidia's high-end data center chips for processing AI tasks.Nvidia might still have room to run, but it's asking a lot for a $1.2 trillion company to generate even bigger multibagger gains. Therefore, many investors are already likely seeking out the "next Nvidia" -- a company that is exposed to the same secular AI tailwinds but has more upside potential. Could the quantum computing company IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) check all the right boxes?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel