04.01.2024 12:25:00
Could IonQ Stock Be a Millionaire-Maker?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has been one of the market's best-performing stocks over the last year. The quantum computing specialist's share price is up a staggering 252.5% as investors got excited about its technologies and more bullish about growth stocks as a class. Following on the heels of explosive gains for top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, there is increased hope that quantum computing will push AI technology even further, revolutionize computing as a whole, and deliver incredible returns for early investors. Does that hope mean IonQ has what it takes to continue its incredible run and turn its shareholders into millionaires?IonQ is working on quantum-computing technologies that could potentially deliver revolutionary processing breakthroughs. The company's trapped-ion systems make use of electric fields to keep ionized atoms in position and allow information to be stored. This type of information storage opens the door for a radically different approach to processing that is measured in qubits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
