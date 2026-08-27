Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
27.08.2026 18:00:00
Could Joby Aviation Be a Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is in the business of making flying taxis. It's not the kind of taxi most people would have in mind -- a white or yellow cab -- but rather a small electric aircraft that takes off vertically like a helicopter and flies forward like a plane. This is called an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) craft, and one day, you might take one to an airport to save time.The core value proposition of air taxis is, indeed, saving time, which could resonate strongly in areas where congested urban traffic devours a large portion of it. With increased urbanization, the total addressable market for urban air mobility (which includes eVTOLs) could be enormous. Morgan Stanley, for example, projects the global urban mobility market to reach $1 trillion by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050. That's the base case, too, not the bullish one.As the frontrunner of the eVTOL market in the U.S., Joby seems like a once-in-a-decade opportunity -- if you follow Morgan Stanley's predictions. The potential could be enormous, but how likely is it that Joby will turn this air-taxi vision into a real, thriving business?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|6,15
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.