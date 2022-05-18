|
18.05.2022 16:15:00
Could Jumia Technologies Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?
The ongoing bear market has been unforgiving; name any growth stock, and it's likely lost most of its market value over the past six months. Investors are scared and throwing out the kitchen sink, selling stocks for no reason other than to avoid the pain of further drawdowns.E-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) has been swept up in the hysteria, falling from nearly $34 to just $6. But investors should consider taking a closer look.Sure, there are risks -- but the company arguably has tremendous long-term upside ahead. Jumia could emerge from this bear market making millionaires out of investors. Here's why.Continue reading
