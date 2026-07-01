Lam Research Aktie
WKN DE: A40L1V / ISIN: US5128073062
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01.07.2026 08:37:00
Could Lam Research Be the Next $1 Trillion Company?
Recently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that chipmaker Marvell Technology would be the next trillion-dollar company, and there are other well-known semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices and Intel that are making their way toward that milestone.However, the next trillion-dollar company might actually be an artificial intelligence (AI) player most people don't know about. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) is deeply ingrained in AI infrastructure and has a solid path to long-term growth. And its market cap has more than doubled year to date to exceed $500 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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