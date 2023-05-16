|
16.05.2023 20:00:00
Could Latecomer Moderna Match Big Pharma Rivals in RSV?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) started its billion-dollar story with the coronavirus vaccine. But the next chapter could revolve around another respiratory vaccine: one for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company plans to submit its candidate for use in older adults to regulators soon and aims for a 2024 launch.There's just one problem. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved GSK's vaccine -- the first RSV vaccine to ever win a nod. And the FDA is set to decide on Pfizer's candidate by the end of this month. This means, by the time Moderna enters the market, these big pharma rivals probably will already be established there. Does Moderna have what it takes to match them? Let's find out.First, a bit about RSV. This common respiratory virus causes cold-like symptoms and generally isn't a problem -- but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. That's why companies have focused their resources on developing vaccines for these age groups.Continue reading
