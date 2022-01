Could Lemonade 100X Its Business From Here?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Could Lemonade 's (NYSE: LMND) business grow 100-fold from its current level? In a recent interview with Lemonade co-CEO Daniel Schreiber, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel found out that management is aiming for that ambitious target over the long run. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan 10., Frankel and fellow contributors Jason Hall and Danny Vena discuss whether they think it could actually happen. Continue reading