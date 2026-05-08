Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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08.05.2026 15:05:00
Could Lucid Motors Stock Turn $10,000 into $1 Million?
If you put $10,000 into Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) stock at its peak in February 2021, you would have just $120 today -- a decline of 99%. This horrifying crash highlights the risks involved in betting on speculative and unprofitable disruptors. That said, Lucid may be down, but it isn't out. And the lower price tag gives investors an opportunity to bet on a rebound.Let's dig deeper to decide if new model releases, an exciting robotaxi partnership with Uber Technologies, and continued support from the Saudi Arabian government can help Lucid bounce back and start creating sustainable shareholder value over the next few years.Lucid's first-quarter earnings highlight its complicated operational situation. The good news is that production volume jumped 149% year over year to 5,500 vehicles. And this trend was driven by the ramping up of capacity at its Arizona manufacturing plant and the rollout of the new Gravity SUV, which has significantly expanded its addressable market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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