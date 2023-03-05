|
05.03.2023 12:06:00
Could Lucid or Rivian Be Headed for a Buyout?
EV upstarts Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been painful investments over the past year. However, growing brand appeal and relatively strong balance sheets have both in decent shape, though they still have a lot to prove. How likely is it that the future for one -- or even both -- includes getting acquired? In this video, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why buying the brands might be appealing to a legacy automaker with money to spend, but the likely cost makes it unlikely right now. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on March 5, 2023.Continue reading
