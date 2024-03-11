|
11.03.2024 10:25:00
Could Lululemon Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has likely helped mint a few millionaires since its public debut in 2007. A $20,000 investment in the Canadian yoga and athleisure apparel maker's initial public offering back then would be worth about $1.02 million today. The company has carved out a sizeable niche in the market with its high-end products, fostered brand loyalty with free yoga classes and other events, and expanded its direct-to-consumer business to curb its dependence on wholesale retailers.From fiscal 2007 to fiscal 2022 (which ended last January), Lululemon's revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% as its net income grew at a CAGR of 25%.That past performance was incredible, but can Lululemon keep it going and mint even more millionaires over the next two decades?
