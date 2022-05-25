|
Could Match Group Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Since its debut on the public markets in 2015, not many companies have kept up with Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) combination of growth and profitability. The dating app conglomerate has impressed investors with phenomenal profit margins and a knack for finding new categories to explore with online dating applications.This continued with its first-quarter report when Match put up another quarter of 20% revenue growth. However, with the broad market sell-off in 2022, Match Group stock has fallen out of favor, down 45% year to date, even though the business has continued to grow. This could provide long-term investors with a buying opportunity.Can Match Group stock help you retire a millionaire? Let's take a look.Continue reading
