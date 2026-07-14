MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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14.07.2026 11:08:00
Could MercadoLibre Stock Be a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
After MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) delivered another year of more than 30% revenue growth in 2025, you might have expected the stock to surge. Instead, the stock went the other way.Why? Because the narrative surrounding MercadoLibre has changed. A few years ago, investors were asking how big the company could become. Today, they're asking whether it can sustain its growth while protecting profitability.That shift in sentiment has weighed on MercadoLibre stock. But it also raises an important question: Has the market become too pessimistic about one of Latin America's highest-quality technology companies?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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