Could Meta Platforms Stock Double Over the Next 12 Months?

Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) have been absolutely clobbered this year. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2022. Most of this decline, of course, was caused by the company's disappointing third-quarter update and management's dismal guidance for Q1.The question on many investors' minds is whether this pullback in the tech-stock price represents a buying opportunity. At least one analyst thinks this is not just a buying opportunity -- but a compelling one. On Wednesday, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth called the stock a "strong buy," reiterating a $466 12-month price target.Given where Meta Platforms stock is trading as of this writing, this represents just over 100% upside for shares. Is this analyst onto something?