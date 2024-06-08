|
08.06.2024 13:30:00
Could Meta Platforms Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a fantastic investment historically. Despite bouts of gut-wrenching volatility, shares of the tech titan have skyrocketed 1,150% since their initial public offering (IPO) in late 2012. This gain easily outpaces the broader S&P 500.Existing shareholders, as well as those who might not have ever owned this "Magnificent Seven" stock, might be wondering if Meta has the potential to make them a millionaire in the future. If getting to a seven-figure net worth is your goal, then continue reading to see if this company's shares deserve a place in your portfolio.One sign of a great business is the presence of an economic moat, a single trait or combination of traits that protects a company's industry position, while at the same time allowing it to produce strong fundamental performance for extended periods. Meta easily falls into this category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|459,80
|1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.