08.06.2024 13:30:00

Could Meta Platforms Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a fantastic investment historically. Despite bouts of gut-wrenching volatility, shares of the tech titan have skyrocketed 1,150% since their initial public offering (IPO) in late 2012. This gain easily outpaces the broader S&P 500.Existing shareholders, as well as those who might not have ever owned this "Magnificent Seven" stock, might be wondering if Meta has the potential to make them a millionaire in the future. If getting to a seven-figure net worth is your goal, then continue reading to see if this company's shares deserve a place in your portfolio.One sign of a great business is the presence of an economic moat, a single trait or combination of traits that protects a company's industry position, while at the same time allowing it to produce strong fundamental performance for extended periods. Meta easily falls into this category.

25.04.24 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
25.04.24 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 459,80 1,31% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

