Could Meta Platforms Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

For many investors, the ultimate goal of investing is to retire a millionaire. However, not every stock in your portfolio will generate millionaire-making gains over the long run -- and some might even go to zero.A few years ago, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- the tech giant formerly known as Facebook -- seemed like a millionaire-maker stock. It shared a near-duopoly with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in digital ads across many countries, and its sprawling ecosystem of apps locked in billions of users worldwide.But this year, Meta's stock was nearly cut in half after it warned investors of a near-term slowdown in its fourth-quarter report in early February.