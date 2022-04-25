|
Could Micron Technology Become the Next Nvidia?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the years as the chipmaker's dominance of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market has helped it grow rapidly.From generating just $4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2012 when the use of graphics cards was limited to only a few applications such as personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices for gaming, Nvidia has come a long way. GPUs are now being deployed in huge volumes across a wide range of applications, including computers, consoles, data centers, workstations, and self-driving cars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
