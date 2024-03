Could Micron Technology Become the Next Nvidia?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's hottest chip stocks. The chipmaker was originally known for making gaming GPUs, but the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market over the past few years drove more companies to purchase its high-end data center GPUs to process complex AI tasks.Nvidia's rally of more than 2,000% over the past five years boosted its market cap to $2.4 trillion and minted a lot of millionaires. But it's also driving more investors to search for the next big chipmaker that could follow Nvidia's footsteps.Image source: Micron.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel